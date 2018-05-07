High winds send equipment flying, cause delays at Toronto Pearson International Airport

Violent winds sent luggage containers flying and ground crew members running at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday, new footage shows.

Airport officials were forced to issue a ground stop for several hours as high winds reached up to 75 miles per hour and ripped through parts of Canada on Friday evening.

“Due to high winds and flying debris, it's not safe for ground crews to work outdoors right now. Please have patience while we wait for conditions to improve. If you're waiting for a gate, we'll get you moving as soon as it's safe to do so,” airport officials wrote on Twitter.

In a video shot by a passenger waiting in the terminal, workers are seen jumping out of the way of the large equipment flying across the tarmac and repeatedly smashing into airline vehicles.

The ground stop was lifted later Friday evening, but passengers were informed to expect delays as airlines tried to rebook those whose flights had been canceled.

The extreme weather traveled throughout the southern Ontario region, downing trees and leaving more than 100,000 without power.