Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airports

These US airports have the most flight cancellations

By Donald Wood | TravelPulse
Winter storms have grounded flights at New York's LaGuardia Airport more than once since the beginning of 2018.

Winter storms have grounded flights at New York's LaGuardia Airport more than once since the beginning of 2018.  (Reuters)

When it comes to flight cancellations, how does your airport stack up?

A new study by InsureMyTrip.com broke down which airports in the United States had the highest percentage of canceled trips.

New York City’s LaGuardia Airport had the highest percentage of flight cancellations at 3.23 percent. Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental came in second with 2.73 percent, and Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International rounded out the bottom three with 2.7 percent.

More From TravelPulse

In terms of total cancellations last year, the U.S. Department of Transportation revealed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport canceled the most flights with 5,419. A power outage in December caused 1,489 of those cancellations.

Ellen Carmichael was stuck on the tarmac for hours after a power outage.

Another airport that struggled with canceled flights was Chicago’s O’Hare International, which racked up 3,719 cancellations last year. George Bush Intercontinental was also in the bottom three with 3,529 canceled flights.

But while Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport had the most registered flight cancellations, those canceled trips only accounted for 1.49 percent of the its 364,655 total flights.

READ MORE: Here Are The World's Most Punctual Airlines

Overall, the Department of Transportation revealed that only 1.5 percent of flights in the U.S. last year were canceled, which was still an increase from the 1.2 percent of flights canceled in 2016.

The Department of Transportation also found travelers are much more likely to deal with flight delays, with airports registering a nationwide average of 18.14 percent in 2017.

InsureMyTrip.com broke down the 25 airports with the highest percentage of flights canceled in 2017:

Rank Airport Total Flights Canceled Flights Cancellation %
1 New York, NY: LaGuardia 93,326 3018 3.23
2 Houston, TX: George Bush Intercontinental/Houston 129,271 3529 2.73
3 Fort Lauderdale, FL: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International 90,078 2429 2.7
4 Newark, NJ: Newark Liberty International 115,968 2982 2.57
5 New York, NY: John F. Kennedy International 94,454 2076 2.2
6 Boston, MA: Logan International 125,456 2665 2.12
7 Washington, DC: Ronald Reagan Washington National 74,408 1488 2
8 Orlando, FL: Orlando International 131,998 2606 1.97
9 San Francisco, CA: San Francisco International 174,631 3299 1.89
10 Baltimore, MD: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall 101,015 1730 1.71
11 Philadelphia, PA: Philadelphia International 73,194 1197 1.64
12 Atlanta, GA: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International 364,655 5419 1.49
13 Chicago, IL: Chicago Midway International 87,203 1238 1.42
14 Chicago, IL: Chicago O'Hare International 266,460 3719 1.4
15 San Diego, CA: San Diego International 84,056 997 1.19
16 Charlotte, NC: Charlotte Douglas International 113,095 1270 1.12
17 Dallas/Fort Worth, TX: Dallas/Fort Worth International 181,208 1868 1.03
18 Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles International 214,297 2107 0.98
19 Detroit, MI: Detroit Metro Wayne County 126,609 1196 0.94
20 Las Vegas, NV: McCarran International 151,720 1367 0.9
21 Denver, CO: Denver International 223,165 1592 0.71
22 Seattle, WA: Seattle/Tacoma International 137,176 833 0.61
23 Minneapolis, MN: Minneapolis-St Paul International 134,591 767 0.57
24 Phoenix, AZ: Phoenix Sky Harbor International 154,508 870 0.56
25 Salt Lake City, UT: Salt Lake City International 111,912 448 0.4