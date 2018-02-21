These US airports have the most flight cancellations

When it comes to flight cancellations, how does your airport stack up?

A new study by InsureMyTrip.com broke down which airports in the United States had the highest percentage of canceled trips.

New York City’s LaGuardia Airport had the highest percentage of flight cancellations at 3.23 percent. Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental came in second with 2.73 percent, and Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International rounded out the bottom three with 2.7 percent.

In terms of total cancellations last year, the U.S. Department of Transportation revealed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport canceled the most flights with 5,419. A power outage in December caused 1,489 of those cancellations.

Another airport that struggled with canceled flights was Chicago’s O’Hare International, which racked up 3,719 cancellations last year. George Bush Intercontinental was also in the bottom three with 3,529 canceled flights.

But while Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport had the most registered flight cancellations, those canceled trips only accounted for 1.49 percent of the its 364,655 total flights.

Overall, the Department of Transportation revealed that only 1.5 percent of flights in the U.S. last year were canceled, which was still an increase from the 1.2 percent of flights canceled in 2016.

The Department of Transportation also found travelers are much more likely to deal with flight delays, with airports registering a nationwide average of 18.14 percent in 2017.

InsureMyTrip.com broke down the 25 airports with the highest percentage of flights canceled in 2017: