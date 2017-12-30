Chrissy Teigen celebrates surviving 'flight to nowhere' with ramen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have finally landed in Tokyo after what can only be described as a surreal flight experience.

On Dec. 27, the famous pair boarded an ANA airlines non-stop flight to Tokyo, where they planned to celebrate Legend’s birthday. But four hours into the flight the pilots were forced to turn the plane around because it appeared that an unauthorized person somehow boarded the flight without anyone noticing.

But Teigen took it all in stride and diligently updated her followers throughout the entire ordeal on social media.

“[A] flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane,” Teigen tweeted Tuesday night. “Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know.”

After several hours, the pair, who were a part of the plane’s police questioning, were able to board another flight. And finally, Teigen updated her followers with the good news: They landed in Tokyo and were enjoying some delicious ramen noodles.

“We uhhhhh went ahead and cancelled our connecting flight to nagoya and 3 hour car ride for...obvious reasons,” she tweeted. “But are happy to stay here in Tokyo! We feel like young lovers again. Been a while since the ramen adventures of 2012!”

She also, apparently, found some really great melon to munch on.

The pair, Daily Mail explained, had visited Tokyo the year before their 2013 wedding, long before welcoming baby Luna and announcing their second child was on the way.

While the mid-flight incident seems humorous, security experts agree that turning the flight around was the correct response to what could have been a true security threat.

"It’s almost unheard of to turn back unless there’s some security or safety related reason for it. I think in this case there’s got to be a security-related link," Jeffrey Price, a professor in the Aviation Department at the Metropolitan State University of Denver, told Travel + Leisure. “If you’re on the wrong plane, and somehow they figure that out halfway through or you figure it out, well you’re going to wherever that plane is going to land. And then they’re going to rebook you once you get there.”

This article originally appeared in Travel + Leisure.