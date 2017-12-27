Tokyo-bound flight from Los Angeles forced to turn around after 'unauthorized person' found on plane

An All Nippon Airways flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo on Tuesday night was forced to turn around after an “unauthorized person" was found aboard, angering passengers who were four hours into an 11-hour flight.

The ANA 175 flight to Tokyo's Narita Airport had to return back to Los Angeles International Airport due to a “mix up and was straightened up,” LAX Airport police said.

Authorities were told to have a unit and supervisors present when the plane arrived back to Los Angeles, KABC-TV reported.

Model Chrissy Teigen was apparently aboard the flight and took to social media to vent her frustration with the bizarre incident.

"A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn't supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know," Teigen said in a tweet.

Passengers on the flight were reportedly explained that they had to make a U-turn because the “unauthorized” person had a ticket on a different airline.

“They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere,” Teigen added.

The model added that police were interviewing people around the "unauthorizied person."

The flight was rescheduled to depart Wednesday morning.