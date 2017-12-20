Disney and Cirque du Soleil partner for new attraction

When one show closes, another must open — and that’s exactly the plan for two of the world’s largest entertainment giants.

Cirque du Soleil and Walt Disney Parks and Resorts announced on Dec. 18 that they have a new show in the works. The highly anticipated production will take the place of La Nouba, which has graced Walt Disney World’s Orlando stage since 1998.

Better news yet, Fox 35 reported, fans can likely expect a thoroughly “Disneyfied” edition of a dazzling Cirque performance.

The yet unnamed production “will celebrate Disney’s legacy of storytelling in Cirque du Soleil’s signature way, with a tribute to the one-of-a-kind craftsmanship that makes Disney so extraordinary,” the companies announced in a joint statement, paying homage to Disney’s animated heritage.

“We are incredibly inspired by Disney’s immense creative universe. We are convinced that bringing Disney’s magic to life on stage will touch audiences and bring them back to their childhood,” said President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Daniel Lamarre.

Though an opening date has yet to be announced for the new show, TravelPulse reports it will be hosted by Orlando’s Disney Springs. The Orlando Sentinel says that executives at both companies have kept quiet about the project since La Nouba’s closing was announced in the spring.

Celebrating a final performance on Dec. 31, La Nouba has been performed nearly 9,000 times and enchanted over 11 million guests, Fox 35 reports. There have been over 2.8 million flips in the PowerTrack act and the wardrobe department has handled over 21 million costumes and headpieces, too.

