Man with prosthetic leg claims airline forced him to move

A San Francisco man claims that he was asked to move seats on his flight from Beijing to Seoul over his prosthetic leg.

Tim Seward said that he paid more for a seat on an Asiana Airlines flight with extra leg room, but a flight attendant told him Sunday that he had to get up or face ejection.

“They threatened me that they were going to kick me off the plane if I didn’t move,” Seward told news station KGO-TV.

Seward took out his phone to record the incident. In the video, the flight attendant says he’s concerned that Seward won’t be able to perform the exit seat duties.

“I cannot prove your leg is functional,” the flight attendant said.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s guidelines say that “presence of the prosthesis would not be the determinant” for performing exit seat duties, but rather physical ability.

“Personally I feel like it wasn’t right to have someone determine for me my physical ability and I think that airline should understand that that is wrong and they discriminated against someone,” Seward said.

A representative for Asiana Airlines was not immediately available for comment.

This story originally appeared on NYPost.com.