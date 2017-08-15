Guam accidentally broadcasts emergency alerts amid North Korea threats

After a week of threats from North Korea targeting the U.S. territory, two radio stations in Guam accidentally broadcast an emergency-alert test to people living on the Pacific island.

An unscheduled emergency broadcast system test was conducted Tuesday morning on Aug. 15 at 12:25 a.m. local time. The country’s Homeland Security office wrote in a Facebook post that the test was unauthorized and “NOT connected to any emergency, threat or warning.”

The office said the emergency test, broadcast by a music channel and a religious station, was due to “human error,” and stated it would not happen again.

The alert, which may have caused panic among residents on the island, came after North Korean state-run media last week said the country would complete its plan to attack the waters near Guam by this week.

The report sparked a back-and-forth of threats between the regime and the U.S., with President Trump declaring last week that if North Korea kept up its threats, the country “will be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

North Korea later said Trump’s comments about “fire and fury” were a “load of nonsense,” and that its plan to strike Guam would create a “historic enveloping fire” around the U.S. territory.

Guam’s Homeland Security said the country would continue to monitor North Korea’s threats, and that there has been no change in Guam’s threat level.