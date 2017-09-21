Toddler hit by foul ball at Yankee Stadium 'okay,' players call for more protection

A 2-year-old girl who was drilled by a 105 mph foul ball at Yankee Stadium Wednesday was reportedly alert and "doing okay," however, the scary incident led some New York Yankees players to call for protective netting to be extended farther along the stadium's foul lines.

The girl, who was not identified, was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital for treatment after the unnerving episode, which appeared to shake up several Yankees, even bringing designated hitter Matt Holliday to tears as play was briefly suspended.

A man who identified himself to the New York Post as the girl’s father said Wednesday night, “She’s doing okay,” and added, “she knows she got hit with a baseball.”

Another woman who identified herself as the girl's grandmother told the Post: “It was very difficult to be there.”

“It was a tragic accident," she said.

When asked by the Post if the girl needed surgery, the woman said, “as far I know, no. We haven’t been updated.”

The Yankees declined further comment on the incident, citing privacy laws.

The young girl was hit by the foul ball off the bat of third baseman Todd Frazier during the fifth inning of the Yankees 11-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. Frazier was visibly upset, immediately crouching with his hands over his face as first responders rushed to the girl's aid.

The Yankees third baseman then bowed his head, walked away from the plate, crouched again and rested his head on the end of his bat.

"I know the dad or whoever it was that was with them was trying their hardest, but the ball's coming at 120 miles an hour at them and the ball's hooking," Frazier said. "So it's like if you've never seen a ball like that, which most people in the world haven't, it's very tough."

Frazier and teammate CC Sabathia said their families always sit behind netting or screens at the stadium.

"I think the netting should be up. I think every stadium should have it, but we're not at that point yet," Frazier said. "Hopefully, they took a look at all this and they figure something out."

He later tweeted: "2day was tuff watching that little girl.I'll be thinkin about her everyday n her family. Please keep this beautiful girl in ur prayers 2nite."

Twins players also were distressed by the incident.

"We've been trying to get these teams to put nets up," Dozier said. "Number one, you don't bring kids down there. And number two, every stadium needs to have nets. That's it. I don't care about the damn view of the fan or what. It's all about safety. I still have a knot in my stomach."

Earlier this year, a boy was struck on the head at Yankee Stadium by a piece of Chris Carter's broken bat on May 25, and a fan sitting beyond the first-base dugout was hit by a 105 mph foul ball off the bat of rightfielder Aaron Judge on July 25.

New York City Councilman Rafael L. Espinal Jr. introduced legislation in May for protective netting to be extended to the ends of both dugouts, and a hearing is scheduled on the issue for Oct. 25.

"No one should ever go to a baseball game and leave severely injured," Espinal said in a statement. "Nor should any player have to feel the guilt associated with injuring a fan, especially when that injury could have been prevented by safety nets."

After the All-Star break this year, the New York Mets extended netting beyond the outfield ends of the dugouts at Citi Field. The Yankees said in an August statement posted on the team's website they "are seriously exploring extending the netting prior to the 2018 season."

Major League Baseball issued recommendations for protecting netting or screens in December 2015, encouraging teams to have it in place between the ends of the dugouts closest to home plate.

"It remains an ongoing discussion in the industry," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.