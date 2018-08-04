Meghan Markle celebrates 37th birthday with Prince Harry at his friend's wedding

Meghan Markle is celebrating her 37th birthday and first birthday as a royal alongside Prince Harry at his close friend's wedding in the English countryside.

Just a few months after tying the knot themselves, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to attend the wedding of Harry's longtime friend Charlie van Straubenzee to Daisy Jenks at the medieval church of St. Mary the Virgin in Frensham in southwest London.

According to the Associated Press, the prince has known Van Straubenzee since childhood and Harry's former prep-school mate served as an usher at Harry and Meghan's Windsor Castle wedding in May. Harry repaid the favor by serving as an usher for Van Straubenzee's wedding ceremony on Saturday morning.

The prince sported a traditional tailcoat with sunglasses while the duchess donned a navy Club Monaco shirtdress with a pleated, multi-colored skirt, which she accessorized with a Philip Treacy hat and dainty Aquazzura bow pumps, according to People.

While her husband performed his duties as an usher, the birthday girl was snapped smiling outside of the chapel chatting with other wedding guests.

The Duchess' big day also carries a special meaning for the Queen. Markle's birthday coincidentally falls on the same day as the Queen Mother's .

Queen Elizabeth's late mother, Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon, was an intricate part of the royal family and played a key role in grooming Queen Elizabeth to take over the crown after her father, George VI, died in 1952.

The Queen Mother died in March 2002 at the age of 101, less than two months after her youngest daughter, Princess Margaret, died that February. According to the Guardian, the Queen Mother, who was very close to her grandchildren, left close to $24 million in trusts for them.

In addition to Markle and Harry's attendance at the Van Straubenzee wedding, Princess Eugenie and her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, were also spotted at the Saturday event. The two are slated to walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.