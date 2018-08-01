Identical twin sisters to marry identical brothers, live happily ever after in same apartment

Two sets of 24-year-old identical twins — who had their first date together and became engaged at the same time — are now preparing to tie the knot in Michigan this weekend before living together in a two-bedroom apartment.

Identical twins Krissie and Kassie Bevier, from Michigan Center, will marry Zack and Nick Lewan, from White Lake, in Grass Lake on Aug. 3 and 4, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported. Krissie and Zack's wedding will be held on Friday, while Kassie and Nick will get hitched on Saturday. The four will have their reception Saturday night.

"I'm in disbelief sometimes of just how everything happened," Nick Lewan told WILX-TV .

The two sets of twins met at Grand Valley State University four years ago in a psychology class; the twins recalled the professor asking the class if there were any twins in attendance.

"Psychology loves twin studies," Kassie Bevier told Jackson Citizen Patriot. "So the professor was like, 'Are there any twins in the class? We're going to talk about twins.' And we both raise our hands."

"I was looking around and I looked behind and I was like, 'Oh. I'm in trouble now,'" Nick Lewan said.

Following class, the twins exchanged numbers and Kassie and Nick had their first date at church one Sunday morning. They also invited Krissie and Zack to tag along.

"We're standing there in the church getting ready to sing and [the guys] just start belting it out," Kassie recalled. "They were actually singing. My sister and I looked at each other like, 'Who are these guys?'"

Shortly after, Krissie and Zack started dating too.

Last year, Nick and Zack Lewan proposed to the Bevier sisters on a trip to the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn. The brothers said they did not plan to “propose at the same time,” but it just happened.

"It basically happened at the same time … which is par for the course for us," Kassie Bevier said. "We do things in twos."

Kassie, meanwhile, claims the four of them don't go everywhere together, but “90 percent of their dates turn into double dates.”‘

Following their wedding, the couples plan to move in together into a two-bedroom apartment in Fenton. But first, a relative gifted the couples with a stay at their house in Florida; both couples said they would go on their own for a few days apart but go to Disney World together.

The Beviers are working toward finishing their doctorates in physical therapy at the University of Michigan. Nick Lewan is pursuing his master's degree in mental health counseling from Oakland University, while Zack Lewan works in vegetation management for an energy company.

"We're individuals. We are all individuals," Zack Lewan said. "We work differently and we have different interests, and just respect each other for those differences."

The couples believed they click so well because they were brought up in good families.

"I'm just really thankful that we met two girls — not just because they're twins, but they grew up the same as we did," Zack Lewan said.

"We just flow together and it makes sense," Krissie Bevier said. "There is a special twin bond, and having someone who understands that is huge."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.