'Pregnant' male models steal the show at London Fashion Week

On Monday at London Fashion Week, all eyes were on the "pregnant" male models who strutted down the runway in Chinese designer Xander Zhou’s clothing.

The male models at Zhou's show sported prosthetic baby bumps under their looks, though some of their bellies saw the spotlight more than others. Those whose "pregnant" stomachs were covered by shirts, however, clutched their bumps in order to highlight the theme of the show, while another wore a white t-shirt reading, "New World Baby."

Zhou later explained his odd choice, of having the male models appear pregnant, on Instagram.

“At Supernatural, Extraterrestrial & Co., we’re prepared to welcome a future of male pregnancy,” the post read.

MELANIA TRUMP ATTENDS FORD’S THEATER GALA IN FLOOR-LENGTH ESCADA GOWN

Aside from the pregnant models, Zhou's show also featured a man wearing a trenchcoat with six arms, giving it the appearance of an arm-supported umbrella.