Hotel breakfast bandits caught on video grabbing food, skipping payment

→ From coffee to eggs, brazen buffet crashers are testing hotel limits as staffers struggle to keep up.
→ A wave of canceled cruises disrupts itineraries as guests weigh refunds, credits and last-minute changes.
→ Health officials warn swimmers to steer clear as contaminated waters raise illness risks along popular coastal spots.
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TSA turmoil
→ TSA closures and staffing shortages are squeezing airports, sending wait times soaring and concerns rising.
→ Travelers are gaming airport lines with clever workarounds as delays stretch past two hours nationwide.
→ Jaw-dropping video shows packed airport crowds surging through terminals as checkpoint closures snarl security lines.
Conversation starters
→ Las Vegas poker rooms are disappearing as tourism dips and fewer players ante up in person.
→ A new hotel tax aims to fund major events in one big city — and travelers will feel the pinch.
Quote of the week
"I’m just used to showing up with sand in my socks on the plane."
→ A traveler pulls off a whirlwind international trip in a single day, squeezing beaches, bites and flights.