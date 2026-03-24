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Lifestyle Newsletter

Hotel breakfast bandits caught on video grabbing food, skipping payment

The latest travel news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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→ From coffee to eggs, brazen buffet crashers are testing hotel limits as staffers struggle to keep up.

→ A wave of canceled cruises disrupts itineraries as guests weigh refunds, credits and last-minute changes.

→ Health officials warn swimmers to steer clear as contaminated waters raise illness risks along popular coastal spots.

Woman preparing a plate of food from the hotel buffet table.

Buffet configurations can make it difficult for hotels to monitor who belongs in the breakfast area, experts say. (iStock)

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TSA turmoil

TSA closures and staffing shortages are squeezing airports, sending wait times soaring and concerns rising.

→ Travelers are gaming airport lines with clever workarounds as delays stretch past two hours nationwide. 

Jaw-dropping video shows packed airport crowds surging through terminals as checkpoint closures snarl security lines.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport travelers in tsa lines

Travelers wait in line at a TSA checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Conversation starters

→ Las Vegas poker rooms are disappearing as tourism dips and fewer players ante up in person.

→ A new hotel tax aims to fund major events in one big city — and travelers will feel the pinch.

Quote of the week

Kevin Droniak wearing sunglasses and a hat at the beach in Jamaica.

Travel lover Kevin Droniak took an international trip in one day and still made it home in time for bed. (SWNS)

"I’m just used to showing up with sand in my socks on the plane."

→ A traveler pulls off a whirlwind international trip in a single day, squeezing beaches, bites and flights.

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This article was written by Fox News staff.

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