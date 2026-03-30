New York traveler goes viral after backing ICE agents at airport

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→ A New York traveler went viral after he backed ICE agents assisting TSA during the DHS shutdown, calling their presence "common sense."

→ The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo enforced a stricter dress code after complaints and incidents at the event prompted limits on revealing attire.

→ A new study found several Southern and southwestern states ranked among the most stressed in 2026, based on work, financial and health factors.

Conversation starters

→ A passenger said an airline forced her to buy a second seat under its "customer of size" policy, sparking a viral debate among travelers.

→ An eyebrow-raising video showed a baggage handler tossing guitar cases onto the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport.

→ A Florida captain hauled in a nearly 500-pound swordfish after a five-hour fight, then shared the catch with much of his community.

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Discovery tales

→ Officials uncovered remains believed to be linked to the musketeer who inspired "The Three Musketeers."

→ Archaeologists recently uncovered a 5th-century Christian monastic site featuring paintings and an inscription.

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Quote of the week

"Sitting toward the back of the plane gives passengers the best chance of survival."

An aviation expert told Fox News Digital that passengers seated near exits or toward the rear of a plane may have better chances of survival in an emergency.