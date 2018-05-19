Meghan Markle’s best friend has 'Pippa moment' in fitted dress

Meghan Markle’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, had a “Pippa bum moment” as she arrived for the royal wedding.

The Canadian fashion stylist, 37, gave onlookers a first look at her incredible blue dress as she headed into Windsor Castle’s St George’s chapel – however it was her shapely bottom that caught everyone’s attention.

TV cameras caught the bride’s pal ascending the steps outside the church while holding the hands of two young bridesmaids.

Her cobalt frock, made by Montreal-based designer Di Carlo couture, showed off her incredible figure – including an enviable rear.

As she carried the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding dress train into the cathedral, her curvy bottom received global attention.

Despite not being maid of honor, Jessica – whose daughter was a bridesmaid, and her two sons page boys – seems to have managed to still steal the show.

Her dress featured cap sleeves and a slim fit before flaring out from the mid-thigh to finish at the middle of her calves.

She finished off her look with a matching blue fascinator and a pair of nude Christian Louboutin heels.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.