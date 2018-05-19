Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle’s best friend has 'Pippa moment' in fitted dress

By Lauren Clark | The Sun
Jessica Mulroney's fitted frock is drawing comparisons to Pippa Middleton's 2011 royal wedding bridesmaid dress.

Jessica Mulroney's fitted frock is drawing comparisons to Pippa Middleton's 2011 royal wedding bridesmaid dress.  (AP/Reuters)

Meghan Markle’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, had a “Pippa bum moment” as she arrived for the royal wedding.

The Canadian fashion stylist, 37, gave onlookers a first look at her incredible blue dress as she headed into Windsor Castle’s St George’s chapel – however it was her shapely bottom that caught everyone’s attention.

Jessica Mulroney arrives at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.  (AP)

MEGHAN MARKLE'S BRIDAL BEAUTY LOOK: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

TV cameras caught the bride’s pal ascending the steps outside the church while holding the hands of two young bridesmaids.

Britain's Prince George, left, Princess Charlotte, third left, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, background fourth left and Jessica Mulroney foreground arrive with the bridesmaids and page boys for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor  (AP)

Her cobalt frock, made by Montreal-based designer Di Carlo couture, showed off her incredible figure – including an enviable rear.

PIPPA MIDDLETON’S MODEST ROYAL WEDDING DRESS LIKENED TO ARIZONA GREEN TEA

As she carried the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding dress train into the cathedral, her curvy bottom received global attention.

Despite not being maid of honor, Jessica – whose daughter was a bridesmaid, and her two sons page boys – seems to have managed to still steal the show.

Her dress featured cap sleeves and a slim fit before flaring out from the mid-thigh to finish at the middle of her calves.

She finished off her look with a matching blue fascinator and a pair of nude Christian Louboutin heels.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.