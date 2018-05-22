Expand / Collapse search
British Royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make first official appearance as newlyweds

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, make their first appearance as a married couple three days after tying the knot to celebrate the birthday of Prince Charles. Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official appearance Tuesday, just three days after the royal wedding.

The newlyweds were pictured at a Buckingham Palace garden party for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party. Markle, 36, wore a dusty pink dress by the British brand Goat and a matching Philip Treacy dome hat, Sky News reported.

She followed royal protocol and wore sheer pantyhose underneath her dress. Harry was pictured in a suit and top hat.  

More than 6,000 people from charities the Duke of Wales supports attended the event. Tuesday’s birthday celebration comes months before Charles' actual birthday on Nov. 14. The event was mostly to celebrate Charles' achievements. 

"You have inspired William and I, and looking out here today, it is clear to see that we are not alone," Harry said in his speech at the party about his father. "You have created an incredible body of work that has, and will continue to make such a huge difference to so many people's lives." 

Markle previously said she wants to “hit the ground running” after getting married to become a full-time member of the royal family. Harry and Markle said “I do” on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle as millions of people watched.

The newlyweds are delaying their honeymoon and haven’t said when and where they will be going. However, they are expected to head to Namibia or Botswana. 

The newly named Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now living at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

