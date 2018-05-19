Pippa Middleton’s modest royal wedding dress likened to Arizona Green Tea

Though she stole the show in curve-hugging white gown at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 2011 wedding, Pippa Middleton opted for a decidedly more conservative mint ensemble for the wedding of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The “world’s most famous bridesmaid” wore a $695 tea length pale green silk dress with pink floral print with long sleeves and a drop waist by The Fold to the May 19 nuptials, People reports.

Arriving hand in hand with banker husband James Matthews, Duchess Kate’s reportedly pregnant younger sister accessorized with a rose-colored fascinator, neat bun and strappy heels, looking perfectly the part of a royal wedding guest.

HOW MEGHAN MARKLE’S WEDDING DRESS WILL IMPACT THE GOWN INDUSTRY

Nevertheless, cheeky commentators on Twitter were quick to chime in that the 34-year-old’s frock looked a whole lot like a bottle of Arizona’s Green Tea.

“Pippa Middleton sponsored by Arizona” one critic clapped.

“Pippa wearing arizona iced tea,” another mused.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY'S ROYAL WEDDING: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

For their part, The Fold couldn’t be happier that Middleton chose one of their designs for the big day.

“We are absolutely delighted she has worn it,” representative Charlotte Sutcliffe-Smith told People.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Meanwhile, Duchess Kate is catching heat on Twitter for her own outfit choice for the May 19 celebrations, as her pale yellow Alexander McQueen ensemble appears to photograph as white.