Kate Middleton dons pale suit at royal wedding, gets slammed on Twitter

Social media users were not happy with Kate Middleton’s outfit choice at Meghan Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

“Kate Middleton wearing white? Kinda shady,” one Twitter user wrote.

“You never wear white at a wedding unless you’re the bride!!” another wrote.

“Why is Kate wearing white? Send her home!” a third wrote.

While the outfit may appear to be white, the Daily Express reported that Middleton’s outfit is actually a “pale yellow coat” by designer Alexander McQueen.

In a statement, Kensington Palace confirmed it as a "primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat," according to the Daily Express.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge will be wearing a primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat by Alexander McQueen,” the statement read.

“The Duchess of Cambridge is wearing a hat designed by Philip Treacy and shoes by Jimmy Choo," it continued.

Still, that didn’t stop Twitter users from bashing Middleton. Check out some of the reactions below.