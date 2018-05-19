Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton dons pale suit at royal wedding, gets slammed on Twitter

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Social media users were not happy with Kate Middleton’s outfit choice at Meghan Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

“Kate Middleton wearing white? Kinda shady,” one Twitter user wrote.

“You never wear white at a wedding unless you’re the bride!!” another wrote.

“Why is Kate wearing white? Send her home!” a third wrote.

While the outfit may appear to be white, the Daily Express reported that Middleton’s outfit is actually a “pale yellow coat” by designer Alexander McQueen.

In a statement, Kensington Palace confirmed it as a "primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat," according to the Daily Express.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge will be wearing a primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat by Alexander McQueen,” the statement read.

“The Duchess of Cambridge is wearing a hat designed by Philip Treacy and shoes by Jimmy Choo," it continued. 

Still, that didn’t stop Twitter users from bashing Middleton. Check out some of the reactions below.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.