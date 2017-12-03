This 'Star Wars' coat costs $1,300

The Force is officially with fashion lovers!

A post shared by rag & bone (@ragandbone) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:47am PST

(Second photo features the "Echo" jacket.)

Rag & Bone and Disney have officially launched their much-anticipated “Star Wars” collaboration, ahead of the Dec. 15 premiere of “The Last Jedi.”

“We wanted the pieces to feel like something that referenced ‘Star Wars’ but that also fit the Rag & Bone aesthetic, like a modern Jedi,” Rag & Bone designer — and self-professed “Star Wars” fan — Marcus Wainwright says in a press release.

A post shared by rag & bone (@ragandbone) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:47pm PST

The limited-edition designs, which nod to the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance, could fit in as easily on the runway as they could at Comic Con.

Pieces range from an “Obi-Wan Kenobi” hoodie in Tatooine (a shade of sand, referring to the desert planet from the films) to a black stormtrooper sweatshirt with red markings.

The standout item is definitely the “Echo” jacket in Hoth, which will cost fans a cool $1,295. The padded jacket with lace-up detail can be paired with matching pants for an additional $695 — a look sure to keep you nice and warm, on the ice planet of Hoth or here on Earth.

A post shared by rag & bone (@ragandbone) on Dec 1, 2017 at 3:00am PST

Superfans of the film will be happy to know that there are also limited-edition T-shirts — one available per day, from Dec. 1 through Dec. 4. They run at a more affordable range, from $95 to $150 — and are more obviously themed than some of the collection’s other pieces (see: the black T-shirt with white X-wing Starfighters).

Come to the dark side — and bring your credit card.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post.