Mediterranean diet can cut your risk of depression, experts claim

A Mediterranean diet rich in fruit, veggies, nuts, fish and plants can slash depression risk by a third, experts claim.

They found there was compelling evidence of a relationship between fresh food and mental health.

A diet low in saturated fat, sugar and processed grub can cut the risk by 24 percent for 12 years. The findings were published in Molecular Psychiatry.

Dr. Camille Lassale of University College London said: “A plant-rich, anti-inflammatory diet can help prevent depression.”

“There is compelling evidence to show that there is a relationship between the quality of your diet and your mental health.”

“There is also emerging evidence that shows that the relationship between the gut and brain plays a key role in mental health and that this axis is modulated by gastrointestinal bacteria, which can be modified by our diet.”

Her team, using data from 41 studies, suggested dietary advice should form part of mental health treatment.

People who most closely adhered to a Mediterranean diet had a 33 percent lower risk of developing depression over the next eight to 12 years, they found, compared to those whose diet least resembled it.

A diet high in saturated fat, sugar and processed food was associated with an increased likelihood of depression.

