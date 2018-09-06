California woman crashes through restaurant ceiling after asking to use the bathroom

A woman at a Mexican restaurant in California came crashing through the ceiling tiles after asking staff to use the bathroom.

The unidentified woman was caught on camera falling from the ceiling at the Sabroso! Mexican Grill, in Garden Grove, on Sunday.

WARNING: Video contains strong language.

The restaurant staff said the woman asked to use the restroom and an employee allowed her, CBSLA reports. The woman was in the bathroom for a long time, causing a line to form before she was eventually heard crawling in the ceiling, the outlet reports.

Patrons are seen moving out of the way moments before the woman breaks through and falls to the floor.

In a longer version of the video, credited to YouTube user Japangie, the woman is heard yelling “don’t hurt me” at officers. According to police, the woman appeared to be homeless and on drugs, CBSLA reports.

The woman told officers she did not know how she got into the ceiling, but restaurant staff said she crawled through a false panel in the bathroom.

Japangie, who claimed to be a customer, posted the video on Reddit and said the woman snuck into the restaurant and ran off to the bathroom before seeing “debris falling from an area outside the restroom.”

“The staff was telling us we might want to move from our table because they thought someone had climbed into the ceiling,” the Reddit user wrote.

The woman was treated for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Sabroso! Mexican Grill did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.