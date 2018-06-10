Man asked to leave restaurant because of ‘large’ cross necklace, he claims

A restaurant in Indianapolis, Ind., allegedly asked a customer to leave because of the size of the cross and necklace he was wearing.

Jerry Bond was out with his minister and some friends at Kilroy’s Bar N’ Grill last month when he said he was singled out by a bouncer who came up to him and asked him to remove his necklace or leave the restaurant.

“The bouncer comes back over, really bad attitude, [and says] ‘We’re going to ask you to either tuck your necklace, remove it or you have to leave,” Bond said to WRAL. “I’m not going to tuck my cross in because of my beliefs. I believe in wearing this cross and what it represents.”

Kilroy’s Bar N’ Grill has a posted dress code outside the entrance of the establishment that bans large chains worn outside of shirts.

Bond said he left the establishment while his friends stayed behind and spoke to the manager.

Minister David Latimore asked the manger, FOX8 reported, “So, I asked him, 'what is a large necklace? What does that mean? What size is large?' He couldn't tell me.”

Latimore said he followed up with the restaurant in an email asking about the policy and the incident, but received no response.

"If you have business in this city you should treat your customers a certain way and for us to turn a blind eye to it and continue to treat customers this way it's just not right,” the pastor said. “It's something I won't stand for.”

The group planned a protest Saturday in response to the restaurant’s policy.

"It was a horrible situation and I mean it was embarrassing just to go somewhere and try to enjoy friends and company and get embarrassed like this for no reason,” Bond told FOX8. “It's like I was just singled out for no reason.”