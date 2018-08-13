Japanese vending machine dispenses entire fresh-baked pizzas for under $12

Vending machines aren’t just for drinks and snacks, anymore. You can find them stocked full of clothes, electronics and now, fresh-baked pizzas.

A new vending machine in Hiroshima, Japan, called “Pizza Self,” gives you access to your favorite Italian dish 24 hours a day with minimal wait time.

Pizza Self offers two different varieties of the personal-size dish: classic margherita for about $8.85 and four-cheese for $11.56, Sora News 24 reports.

The entire process from the time you order to when the pizza comes out of the machine takes about five minutes and comes ready to serve with its own pizza cutter.

Pizza Self also happens to be conveniently located in front of a video store, making this the perfect one-stop shop for a night in. And despite the nearby Domino's and Pizza Hut locations, locals say this vending machine draws quite the crowd late at night.

While pizza vending machines have been available around Europe for several years, Pizza Self is the first of its kind in Japan, according to Grape.

If you’re wondering if it’s any good, one hungry visitor wrote on Twitter: “It has blue cheese on it! It’s pretty legit!”