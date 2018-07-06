Britney Spears prefers McDonald's 'small burgers' on tour

There’s nothing toxic about a cheat meal for Britney Spears, as the pop icon recently admitted that she enjoys an occasional “small” McDonalds Happy Meal burger despite her all-around “clean” tour diet.

“Sometimes I'm just like, 'I want a hamburger!'” the 36-year-old singer told Entertainment Tonight earlier his week.

“When I'm in work mode, I want [to eat] very clean. I want clean chicken and veggies that's it," she divulged. "My stomach is so sensitive, if I have a steak, I will be sick for three days."

And when it comes to selecting a fast-food joint for a burger, the mom of 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden is partial to one particular eatery.

"The burger is fine, but I have the small burgers from McDonald's. The happy meal!" she added.

Spears’ "Piece of Me Tour" launches on July 12 at MGM National Harbor in Maryland. She’s set to perform 30 shows in 51 days, according to ET.

As she prepares, the industry veteran isn’t sweating any calorie-counting.

"This round of shows that we are doing on tour, they are back to back, so each show is like… I don't have time apart, besides flying," she told Entertainment Tonight. "My show is a workout in itself. It really keeps you strong."