NY firefighters deliver pizza after driver gets into crash

Firefighters near Rochester, N.Y., weren't going to let a pizza customer go unsatisfied after the delivery driver got into a car crash.

Engine 642 of the Henrietta Fire District, in West Henrietta, responded to the wreck Saturday afternoon, in which a pizza delivery employee was injured.

"Once the patient was cared for and loaded into the ambulance the crew decided to finish the delivery so the pizza wouldn't go to waste," the department wrote on Facebook.

Henrietta Fire joked online, "If its not delivery its Di...Fire dept?!" — a play on DiGiorno frozen pizza's famous tagline.

After the firefighters delivered the pizza, they "thanked the customer for deciding to order out and not risk burning food and setting off the fire alarm!"