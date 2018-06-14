Wisconsin man makes break for McDonald’s before arrest, refuses to put on handcuffs 'until he ate his McDonald's'

One Wisconsin man was not lovin’ it when a police officer denied his request for a McDonald’s during his arrest.

The disgruntled 50-year-old reportedly told the officer he was “not going to put handcuffs on him until he ate his McDonald's” before proceeding to make an unsuccessful breakaway for the fast-food chain.

Jack Rasmussen, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, was stopped Wednesday by an officer with the Bloomer Police Department, WQOW reported. Refusing to cooperate, Rasmussen drove his vehicle to a nearby McDonald's, parked and walked away from the car.

Though the police officer instructed Rasmussen to wait by his vehicle, the man said he was "not going to put handcuffs on him until he ate his McDonald's” and resisted arrest.

Backup was called to the scene and Rasmussen was taken into custody, the outlet notes.

The Bloomer man now faces two charges for felony bail jumping and resisting an officer, and could face up to six years, nine months in jail.

