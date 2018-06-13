McDonald's employee caught on film daring co-worker to drink alleged mixture of ice cream and chemicals

Video shared on social media has raised health concerns after McDonald’s employees in Florida were recorded preparing food without gloves and drinking a bizarre mixture allegedly containing ice cream and chemicals.

William West posted the videos to Facebook after a friend who worked at the Mandarin fast food chain shared them with him.

In one video, an employee can be seen handling what appears to be burger patties and then putting together the sandwiches with bare hands.

The other video shows several employees gathered around the soft-serve ice cream machine as they encourage their coworker to drink a mixture of what West said was ice cream, sanitizer and grill cleaning fluid.

"I was freaking out. I was like, 'you could have told me this when I was feeding my kids,'" West told News4Jax. "It's nasty and it's disgusting because at all times and at any restaurant you should always wear gloves."

According to a statement obtained by News4Jax, the videos were taken a few months ago when the restaurant was under different ownership.

Caspers Company, which currently owns the franchise, said: "The safety and well-being of our employees and customers is a top priority in our restaurants. We do not tolerate the activities shown in the footage which happened several months ago before the restaurant was under new management."

The owners also told News4Jax the employee seen handling food without gloves no longer works for the restaurant.

As of Monday, the restaurant had a sign up saying they were hiring new employees, including managers and night crew, News4Jax reports.