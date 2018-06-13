Doritos launches 'world's largest' foot-long chips

So much for snack-sized.

Doritos is launching special foot-long Doritos, the biggest in the world, available for a limited time.

The “Jurassic”-sized chips are part of a special collaboration with the upcoming dinosaur sequel, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

In a special promo video advertising the colossal Doritos, Dr. Henry Wu (played by BD Wong) can be seen in the lab cooking up his latest creation by merging Doritos and dinosaur DNA. His assistant, meanwhile, can’t help but munch on the first successfully “hatched” chip.

Anyone interested in adopting one of these monster creations, available in the classic Nacho Cheese flavor, can do so by tweeting Doritos with the hashtags #JurassicDoritos #entry or bid in an auction at JurassicDoritos.com from June 14 to June 20, according to the press release.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the American Red Cross for disaster relief efforts in Hawaii, where many scenes from the Jurassic films were shot.

If you’re one of the lucky few to get your hands on this new creation, you’ll receive your Jurassic Dorito inside a “dinosaur egg” stored in a Jurassic prop-replica crate.

Better act fast before they go extinct.