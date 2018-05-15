KFC releases 'embellished' bucket for royal wedding

The fried chicken chain has released a commemorative Royal Wedding Bucket for both the royal obsessed and the royally hungry.

But unlike other brands that have tried jumping on the royal wedding bandwagon (like screen-printing site Bags of Love and its royal swimsuits), KFC at least has a somewhat connection to the royal couple’s pending nuptials.

TOAST TO MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY WITH THESE ROYAL WEDDING COCKTAILS

Last year, when Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle, the two were said to be sharing a roast chicken – a fact the fast food restaurant jumped on.

"When we discovered Prince Harry proposed over a roast chicken, we simply had to show our support for the big occasion," a KFC spokesperson commented in a statement emailed to Mashable.

KFC has created the celebratory bucket with a “lavish and regal” design, complete with a “bespoke crest” and “modern KFC twist,” Mashable reported.

"Featuring resplendent gold flourishes, the bucket is embellished with a classic regal crest, proudly adorned with both British and American flags," according to KFC, the outlet wrote.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Fifty of the limited-edition containers will reportedly be available the day of the royal wedding, May 19, exclusively at KFC’s Windsor branch on Dedworth road.