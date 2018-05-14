Faces of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry printed on swimsuits as royal wedding craze grows

For those who can’t decide between showing off their love for the royal couple and taking a quick dip in the pool, Bags of Love has you covered – literally.

The online retailer is offering one-piece swimsuits with the screen-printed faces of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – just in time for the May 19 nuptials at Windsor Castle.

The personalized swimsuits will run you $51 from the site, and you may want to order quickly. According to the company’s public relations manager Ekaterina Vankova, the demand for the suits is “massive and keeps growing,” the Huffington Post reported.

While technically the user has to customize their own swimsuit by uploading a picture of the royal family, the website has used models to demonstrate how a royal-themed customized bathing suit would look because of how “royal wedding mad” customers have been, Vankova said.

“Nothing like printing the face of a Prince or Duchess on a swimming costume and rocking it proudly on the beach,” Vankova said in an email to Huffington Post.

For the true royal fanatics, the online printing service also demonstrates suits featuring Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Queen.