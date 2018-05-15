George Dickel’s award-winning Tabasco whisky hits shelves

Tennessee whisky brand George Dickel is joining forces with another southern staple – Tabasco – for a spicy twist they are calling a Hot Dickel.

George Dickel Tennessee Whisky teamed up with McIlhenny Company’s Tabasco pepper sauce, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, to create the bold new flavor for summer.

"Both brands have such a rich history, and we're proud to collaborate with our friends at McIlhenny Company to marry their unique flavor with our quality Tennessee whisky," said Jeff Parrott, Director of American Whisk(e)y Development at Diageo.

According to the press release, the 70-proof liquor is given its kick by being rested for three days in barrels that are used to age tabasco peppers. The whisky is then blended with a distilled Tabasco sauce “essence” for a fiery finish.

The zesty George Dickel Tabasco Brand Barrel Finish hits shelves in May, but has already earned fans. The new blend took home the Gold Medal at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition last month.

However, the peppery booze isn’t for the faint of heart as the brand suggests to take it as a shot with an ice chaser – or pickle juice chaser or celery salt rim to help cut the burn.

For those spice lovers, the whisky is rolling out nationwide this month and will run you $24.99 for a 750 mL bottle, but 50 mL and 1 L bottles will also be available.