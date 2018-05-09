Entenmann's is hiring a 'Chief Donut Officer'

National Donut Day is June 1, and in honor of the occasion Entenmann's is looking for its first ever Chief Donut Officer. Whoever takes on the title will get $5,000 and a year's worth of donuts.

The biggest qualification for the job, according to Entenmann's: a love for donuts.

A post shared by Entenmann's (@entenmanns) on Aug 15, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

To enter, legal U.S. residents age 18 or older can apply on Entenmann's website from now through June 30. The application includes questions like “How would you help spread the love of Entenmann’s Donuts if you become the honorary Chief Donut Officer?” and “How would you make Entenmann’s Donuts even better?”

The top five applicants will be asked to create a video explaining why they should be named Chief Donut Officer, and the winner will be decided by public vote.

The winner will get the $5,000, the year's worth of donuts, as well as a bunch of Entenmann’s gear like sweatshirts and donut tote bags. The rest of the finalists will get $1,000 and a year’s worth of donuts.

This story originally appeared in Travel + Leisure.