New Jersey's pork roll-flavored ice cream creation draws mixed reviews

Will you try Taylor ham ice cream this summer?

The new flavor comes from Windy Brow Farms in Fredon Township, New Jersey, which says it also includes French toast.

“Made with local maple syrup, housemade challah french toast and caramelized taylor ham, it's about as crazy (awesome) as it sounds…” the dairy farm said in an April 19 Instagram post.

The dairy farm, NJ.com reports, “introduced the state’s first 'Taylor ham ice cream,'” referring to the specific brand of pork roll famous to Garden State residents.

Windy Brow Managing Partner Jake Hunt told the news outlet that ice cream with just Taylor ham “would be gross.”

“It really needed to have some kind of sweet and salty carrier,” he explained.

Hunt revealed that a two-and-a-half gallon container contains “about two pounds of Taylor ham.”

The flavor is a part of a line of new flavors marketed as “Only in Jersey.”

The concoction has already stirred up a mix of responses from residents. Some said they were eager to try out the unique flavor while others already wrote rave reviews.

"Revolutionary," one Instagram user commented.

"That looks amaze!!!! Sounds great to me," another added.

"A must try. I’ll be back for more and I look forward to tasting the rest of the only in New Jersey collection! Great job! You hit it out of the park!" another added.

Others were less enthusiastic about taste-testing the new dish.

"Yuck," one Twitter user replied to the news.

"Yuk pork, I guess fish is next," another added.

"#taylorham is not meant to be a dessert. This is just basic fact. Let's keep it that way," one user wrote.

And some were simply confused by the product.

"Is it pork roll or Taylor Ham...all pork rolls are NOT the same!" one Twitter user asked.

Windy Brow Farms clarified on Instagram that both "'Taylor Ham' and 'Pork Roll' are applicable terms for the Jersey delicacy."

"We do not discriminate against those of you who deem it 'Pork Roll' and only 'Pork Roll,'" the dairy farm added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.