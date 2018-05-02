Drink your way through Walt Disney World with the park's new Bourbon Trail

While most people go to Walt Disney World for the rides, the specialty food and drinks are almost as big an attraction, and the park’s latest dining event is no exception.

For the 21-and-over crowd, the park has launched its very own Bourbon Trail, which winds through Disney Springs. Guests can explore 18 shops and restaurants in the area for a taste of the new menu items, all featuring the Kentucky spirit. From smoked brisket and pulled-pork sandwiches to sangria and Old Fashioneds, there’s plenty to choose from.

“Whether you’re a bourbon aficionado, or just enjoy sipping and savoring new drinks, this experience is perfect for an afternoon stroll or a night out with friends,” Alex Dunlap, a Walt Disney World Food and Beverage Content Relations Coordinator, said on the park blog.

To make sure you don’t miss out on a single offering, the park created a special map showing where all the stops along the trail are located. There’s also a Bourbon Trail passport available from the Disney Springs Welcome Center to keep track of everything you taste.

The Bourbon Trail runs from May 1 through June 17. For the complete list of food and drink offerings available, head to the Walt Disney World blog.

If you’re looking for more ways to enjoy all the food and drinks Walt Disney World has to offer, thanks to the return of Walt Disney World’s Free Dining Plan, you and your family can eat your way through the park without paying a cent.

Guests who book select five-night, six-day Magic Your Way vacation packages will be able to enjoy one of the free dining options for a limited time. The package also includes a room at a Disney Resort hotel and Park Hopper tickets.