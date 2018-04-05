Fat-shamed teen buys every cupcake in shop as revenge

A teenager who claims she was fat-shamed by a fellow customer while standing in line at a bakery got sweet revenge — spending $54 to buy every cupcake in the store.

Vega Blossom, 19, stopped by her favorite bakery in Valparaiso, Indiana, on Saturday when she overheard a woman behind her say, “Let’s hope this fat b–h doesn’t buy all the cupcakes.”

Blossom, who wears a dress size 22, said she felt like crumbling when she heard the vicious remark.

“But I swallowed the hurt and thought of the best possible thing I could do back to them that wasn’t horrible, but that would teach them a lesson about respecting others,” she told Caters News.

She upped her planned cupcake order from six to the shop’s entire stock of 20 — ensuring her tormentor wouldn’t get a single crumb.

After she purchased the cupcakes she posted about her “petty” reaction on Facebook, which has since racked up 77,000 likes and 65,000 shares.

“Growing up a chubbier girl, I always got snide comments about my weight from people who, for some reason, think it’s their business,” she told Caters.

“Things like this usually wouldn’t bug me, but the fact that I didn’t know these women and they said this so rudely and loudly — so I could obviously hear it — was different than other times.

“Hopefully, this was a lesson in treating others kindly and maybe a lesson in karma as well,” she added.

Blossom said staff at the bakery, which she didn’t want to name, overheard the woman’s comments about her weight and gave her additional chocolates and cookies for free.

She said the woman and her friend sneered at her as she walked out with the 20 mega-sized cupcakes — each the size of three regular cupcakes.

“I looked the pair straight in the eye and asked, ‘Could you please open the door for me? My hands are a bit full,” Blossom told Caters.

“Reluctantly, one woman held the door open before following me outside. I think, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

She shared the treats with friends, family and co-workers over Easter weekend before posting the story to Facebook.

“Tonight, I was really petty,” Blossom wrote. “I bought every damn cupcake. I spent $54 on cupcakes just to be a b–h.”

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.