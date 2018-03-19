Taco Bell in California trashed after driver plows through restaurant wall

A driver in California crashed his car into the front entrance of a Taco Bell Sunday morning, taking out the front wall and destroying some tables and chairs inside the restaurant.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. at the Green Valley shopping center location in Danville, police told SF Gate. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials removed the vehicle and helped to stabilize the building, according to East Bay Times.

The cause of the crash hasn’t been released at this time. Maybe the driver was eager to get his hands on Taco Bell’s limited edition nacho fries before they’re taken off the menu.

