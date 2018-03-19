Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food

Taco Bell in California trashed after driver plows through restaurant wall

By Michelle Gant | Fox News
A driver in California smashed through the front of a Taco Bell.

A driver in California smashed through the front of a Taco Bell.  (Danville Police Dept.)

A driver in California crashed his car into the front entrance of a Taco Bell Sunday morning, taking out the front wall and destroying some tables and chairs inside the restaurant.

'BATMAN' WHO ATE CHIPOTLE FOR 500 DAYS STRAIGHT SAYS HE'S READY FOR SOMETHING NEW

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. at the Green Valley shopping center location in Danville, police told SF Gate. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials removed the vehicle and helped to stabilize the building, according to East Bay Times.

The cause of the crash hasn’t been released at this time. Maybe the driver was eager to get his hands on Taco Bell’s limited edition nacho fries before they’re taken off the menu.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Some people will do anything to get their fix of the fast food. A drunk man Florida with a hankering for a Taco Bell burrito tried to order one at the drive-thru of a Bank of America. Unfortunately for him, he ended up getting arrested for a DUI before he made it to an actual Taco Bell.

Michelle Gant is a writer and editor for Fox News Lifestyle.