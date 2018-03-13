Nacho Fries become Taco Bell's highest selling product

Taco Bell may have found the secret to Tex-Mex fast food success – french fries.

Nacho Fries, one of Taco Bell’s newest product launches has been crowned as the chain’s most successful new menu item, dethroning the Doritos Locos Taco that had sold 100 million tacos in 10 weeks of its 2012 launch.

Since the January 25 launch, the seasoned fries have been dominating the menu, selling more than 53 million orders in the first five weeks.

“We're seeing fries in one out of every three orders, compared to one out of every four for DLT,” Taco Bell spokesman Matt Prince told Nation’s Restaurant News in an email.

The fries – which come with a side of nacho cheese sauce – are also increasing overall menu purchases, Nation’s Restaurant News reports.

Though the fries are only around for a limited-time, Taco Bell has confirmed they will be staying on the menu at least through early April.

The Nacho Fries are part of the chain’s announcement to add 20 new items to the menu during 2018.