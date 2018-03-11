Taco Bell introduces new Skittles Strawberry Freeze

Taco Bell is taking inspiration from the rainbow for its newest drink creation, the Skittles Strawberry Freeze.

The sugary red drink, touted as “your favorite Skittles flavor” by the Tex-Mex chain, launched last week and has already received approval from fans across the country for its spot-on flavor.

One person tweeted, “Ima keep it real with you guys. The skittles freeze at Taco Bell ACTUALLY tastes like skittles.”

Another from Michigan, tweeted “110% recommend the Strawberry Skittles slushee from taco bell.”

“the strawberry skittles freeze from taco bell is bomb as hell js,” another person wrote.

The Skittles Freeze hit menus just in time for the weather to warm up and to “give your insides that arctic chill” they've been looking for. The icy drink is available for $2.29, or $1 if you go in between 2 – 5 pm for Happy Hour, at participating locations.

Taco Bell is not new to candy-influenced beverages. In 2014 – and then again in 2016 – the fast food giant launched a limited-edition Pink Strawberry Starburst Freeze that one Twitter user called “the greatest thing Taco Bell has ever done.”

Last year, the chain tried raiding the candy aisle again with crackling Pop Rocks that it added into its slushies to high-praise from customers.