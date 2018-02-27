California town bans plastic cutlery, straws to protect environment

A beach town in California has kicked its plastic habit by banning straws and cutlery made from the substance.

The Malibu City Council voted in support of the ban Monday over concerns about the environment and dirtying its famous, picturesque beaches.

STARBUCKS TO INSTITUTE A PAPER CUP 'TAX' IN THE UK

“It’s the right thing to do,” City Councilwoman Laura Rosenthal said Tuesday, the Washington Post reported. “If people could see all the plastics that we find on a daily basis, I think everyone would be supportive of this ban.”

The bill, which takes effect June 1, adds to material bans that are already in place in Malibu, such as plastic bags and foam containers. These moves come as part of the town’s strategy to eliminate all single-use plastic items in Malibu, according to The Washington Post.

“Ocean, beaches and natural surroundings are a central part of life in Malibu,” Mayor Rick Mullen said in a news release in support of the ban.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Those who live and visit Malibu and its 21-miles of coastline will still be able to eat and drink, just with utensils made out of natural materials. Malibu businesses will now have to offer items made from paper, wood or bamboo.

The plastic ban comes at a time when several nationwide businesses have announced moving toward more eco-friendly and sustainable options.