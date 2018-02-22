Arby's customer helps state trooper fight off attacker

When a Georgia state trooper pulled over a driver for speeding on and the man turned violent, one brave Arby’s customer nearby soon intervened.

It happened this past Monday in Macon, according to The Telegraph.

Trooper First Class 3 William Schwab stopped Derrick Dewayne Hopkins just after 4 p.m., for driving 59 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. Hopkins, a 47-year-old Macon resident, initially gave Schwab a false name. After the trooper completed a mobile fingersprint scan on him, he realized his true identity and found out he an active warrant for a parole violation.

CARJACKER MAKES VICTIM DRIVE TO WENDY'S ON WAY TO DRUG DEAL: POLICE

"Schwab removed the driver from the vehicle and placed the right handcuff on, at which point Mr. Hopkins pushed away from him and tried to strike him in the face," Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Michael Burns told the Telegraph. Hopkins tried to run and the trooper deployed his Taser twice, but Burns said the weapon was “ineffective.”

As the two men continued to fight on the ground, a man eating at Arby’s around the corner rushed to Schwab’s side. Hopkins was soon arrested as a passersby called 911.

SHAMROCK SHAKE RETURNS TO MCDONALD'S

Charged for aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, interfering with government property and making false statements, Officer.com reports that Hopkins was transported to Bibb County jail. Soon moved to Coliseum Northside Hospital for high blood pressure, Hopkins was later moved to the Law Enforcement Center.

After the brawl, Schwab’s uniform was ripped and bloodied with his whistle chain broken and his uniform hat bent in the process of attempting to handcuff Hopkins. Burns said that Schwab was treated by EMS at the scene for injuries sustained to his hands, knee and scrapes on his arms.

"He is still very sore and his hands are swollen," Burns said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS