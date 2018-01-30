Salt Bae's NYC steakhouse might be violating New York health codes

Less than two weeks after the Manhattan location of his Nusr-et Steakhouse opened to unfavorable reviews, Eater NY is rubbing a little more salt into Salt Bae’s wounds.

Turkish restaurateur Nusret Gökçe — who skyrocketed to international Instagram fame after his salt-sprinkling skills went viral in early 2017 — might actually be violating New York City’s health codes with his meat-caressing, flair-filled antics, Eater reports.

According to an article in the New York City Health Code, Gökçe’s signature act of salting the meat bare-handed — without wearing gloves — might be in violation of clause 81.07, which stipulates that workers must be using utensils of “sufficient length to prevent bare hand contact with ready to eat potentially hazardous food.”

But it’s not just his salting methods that Eater finds questionable: As Instagram footage from his new restaurant has shown, he’s currently slicing meat tableside at his NYC location, handling it sans-gloves before presenting it for consumption.

Another section of article 81 stipulates that “food workers may not wear jewelry on their arms or hands” unless it’s a medical bracelet or “smooth ring” — a clause that Gökçe appears to be violating with his flashy watch.

A representative for the city’s Department of Health told Eater they would be investigating the matter.

Gökçe’s New York City restaurant opened on Jan. 18, though subsequent reviews were less-than-complimentary, and not because of Gökçe’s salt-based antics. Steve Cuozzo of the New York Post deemed the place a “rip-off” after he and two friends racked up a bill totaling $521, even though they each only had two drinks with dinner. Joshua David Stein of GQ added that the steak he ordered was “mundane,” “tough” and “bland,” but that it “does not matter” simply because the experience is what guests are likely paying for.

Despite this, reviewers on Yelp have so far awarded NYC’s Nusr-et Steakhouse with three-and-a-half out of five stars.

Gökçe operates 12 other restaurants in Turkey, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Miami.