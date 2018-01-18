Burger King employee threatens to 'shoot the place up' if his hours are not increased

A former Burger King employee was arrested on Tuesday evening after bursting into the restaurant with a weapon — but he wasn’t looking to empty the cash register. Instead, police say he just wanted his manager to give him more hours.

Steven Ramirez, 33, barged into a Burger King location in Las Vegas at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and told the manager he wanted more hours, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police. He also stated that he didn’t want to “shoot the place up” because of it, Fox 5 Vegas reports.

SEE IT: MCDONALD'S NINJA CRAWLS THROUGH DRIVE-THRU, STEALS CASH REGISTER

The manager was able to call 911 and usher his six employees to safety via the back door, as well as four customers.

Police soon entered the restaurant and arrested Ramirez after talking him down over the course of 30 minutes, KTNV added. He was later found to be carrying a magazine for a semi-automatic weapon in his pocket, as well as a partially disassembled semi-automatic rifle, and a machete, in his backpack.

BURGER KING CUSTOMER FILMED SCREAMING AT CUSTOMER WHO TOOK TOO LONG TO ORDER

Lt. David Gordon of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department later confirmed that Ramirez’s hours had recently been cut down to 30 hours per week.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Ramirez was charged with carrying a conceal weapon without a permit, carrying a concealed machete without a permit, and owning/possessing a gun by prohibited person. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.