Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want banana-flavored wedding cake, says source

Prince Harry’s love of bananas is almost as widely known as his love of Meghan Markle, so it makes bloody good sense that he'd want both at his 2018 nuptials.

Although details of their upcoming royal wedding are slim, Harry and his soon-to-be-bride are rumored to have requested a banana-flavored cake for the reception, as opposed to the traditional fruitcake that is customary, a source for The Telegraph claims.

“This will be the first royal wedding cake made from bananas,” added the source.

SEE IT: THE COAT MEGHAN MARKLE WORE IN ENGAGEMENT PICS HAS ALREADY SOLD OUT

Bananas also appear to hold special meaning for the couple. Back in October 2016, just a few months after they began dating, Markle shared a photo of two bananas spooning each other on Instagram. She also captioned the photo with “Sleep tight xx,” leading to speculation that she and Harry were getting serious about their relationship.

Sleep tight xx (Update: Thanks so much to those who shared the photo cred :) I didn't know, and I love it! Credit where credit is due: I'm bananas for this @percxption) 🍌👍🏽 A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:19pm PDT

A 2016 interview with Hello!, former royal chef Darren McGrady had further revealed Harry’s love of banana, with McGrady explaining that both Harry and William “loved banana flan, anything with banana really [and] banana ice cream” when they were both children.

In choosing a banana cake, Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, are following in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s footsteps by eschewing a traditional wedding fruitcake, as is British custom. William and Kate, however, did end up serving a traditional, albeit eight-layered fruitcake alongside their more unorthodox chocolate groom’s cake. It’s unclear whether Harry and Markle plan to take the same approach and serve two different cakes, as well.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S 'NUDE' NAIL COLOR IS NO ACCIDENT

The couple’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018. Kensington Palace stated last week that further details “will be announced in due course.”