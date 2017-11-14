15 restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Whether you’re working, traveling or simply avoiding the kitchen on Nov. 23, there’s no shame in saying "no way" to cooking at home on Thanksgiving. In fact, according to the National Restaurant Association, 10 percent of Americans, or roughly 33 million people, will spend Thanksgiving at a restaurant.

Apparently, the thought of no stress or mess in the kitchen is something many people are truly thankful for.

Since Turkey Day is just days away, we've compiled a roundup of the best dining deals for the holiday — just be sure to contact your favorite neighborhood chain in advance to ensure their doors will be open on Thanksgiving.

Applebee's: A special Thanksgiving meal is offered at select locations, complete with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and garlicky green beans, according to Good Housekeeping.

Black Angus Steakhouse: Adults can score a full holiday meal for $19.99, while kids dine for $9.99. Don’t forget to make a reservation in advance.

Bob Evans: The “Farmhouse Feast” special will be available for purchase in three different sizes, (it can feed between four and ten people!) and will be ready to serve at your home in two hours.

Boston Market: No matter what you’re craving on Turkey Day, the homestyle restaurant offers a slew of choices. You can preorder and pickup ready-to-serve entrees and sides, order a pre-cooked meal straight to your door, have them cater a full, hot feast for groups of ten or more, or just drop in for a meal at Boston Market itself.

Cracker Barrel: As Thanksgiving is this chain’s busiest day of the year (they anticipate serving up 500,000 pounds of turkey and 1 million slices of pie), they offer both Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meals To-Go and Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Family Meals To-Go, as well as in-store dining, too. If your mashed potatoes and cranberry cravings are particularly strong this year, you can order up as early as Nov. 21.

Denny's: Open 24/7, 365 days a year, the family-friendly diner will be serving up turkey dishes as well as holiday-centric pancakes in addition to their wide selection of everyday fare. Even better, if you live in a delivery zone, you can get your favorite Thanksgiving grub hot, without leaving the house.

Golden Corral: Dig into an expansive special buffet menu featuring everything from smoked baby back ribs and baked sweet potatoes to pecan pie and cheesecake.

Legal Sea Foods: Proudly touting the legend that shellfish and fish were served at the first Thanksgiving, this seafood spot offers a full, traditional meal on Nov. 23 at $24.95 per person for adults, and $8.95 for kids under 12.

Luby's: In addition to Feast To-Go and group catering options, drop by for a Thanksgiving meal for just $11.49.

Maggiano's Little Italy: The Italian-American casual dining chain is featuring a hefty four-course dinner that comes complete with bruschetta, salad, entree, two classic Thanksgiving sides, two kinds of pasta and dessert. Dine in and pay $49.95 and $17.95 for kids, or order up the carryout package for $200.

Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Bakery: Marie Callender's is serving up an a la carte Thanksgiving menu as well as various full dinner menus ranging from $99 to $149.

Romano's Macaroni Grill: Order up a three-course meal of traditional Thanksgiving fare with a choice of soup or salad, turkey breast, four kinds of sides, and of course, pumpkin pie for $24.99.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: The steakhouse is serving up a $39.95, three-course Thanksgiving dinner for adults and $12.95 special for kids, as well takeout meal options, too.

Smith & Wollensky: Treat yourself to an upscale take on traditional holiday fare and three choices of dessert. The promotion costs $55 per adult and $25 for kids under twelve.

Waffle House: Another chain open 24/7, 365 days a year, we’d bet that the beloved breakfast joint will be serving up hotcakes for Thanksgiving, too.