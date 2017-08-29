Web developer creates Pumpkin Spice Latte tracker for Starbucks enthusiasts

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte – or PSL for those in the know – may be the most highly-anticipated fall beverage. So anticipated that Starbucks baristas created a digital “support group” to vent about, and prepare for, the upcoming frenzy.

Fans start clamoring for the return of their favorite cool-weather beverage even before summer ends.

CHICK-FIL-A RETIRING CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH FROM NATION-WIDE MENU

But now PSL drinkers can rest easy knowing that they won’t miss the release of the spiced pumpkin coffee, thanks to a new website created by Patrick Johnson.

Johnson, a web developer in Brooklyn, decided to jump on the PSL bandwagon and create a website that would inform people of when the Pumpkin Spice Latte was available.

“Since PSL season is such a popular thing I went to see if there was a tracker which tells you when they are available and nothing came up,” Johnson told Elite Daily. “And since it didn’t exist and I’m a web developer I figured I’d make one myself.”

The site – IsItPumpkinSpiceSeason.com – doesn’t have a lot of bells and whistles, but it definitely delivers on its intended purpose to inform people when Pumpkin Spice Latte season is officially in full swing.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

If you go to the site now, you’ll be met with a large, red “NOT YET.”

However, Johnson does admit that he, like other fans, doesn’t have any insider information as to when the PSL will officially drop this year. Though it has been rumored that Sept. 1 will be the official release – like it was last year.

“I’ll manually keep track,” Johnson said. “And update the site accordingly.”

Better stay tuned for when that "not yet" becomes a big "yes."