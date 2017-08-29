Chick-fil-A retiring Chicken Salad Sandwich from nation-wide menu

Brace yourselves, Chick-fil-A fans: The chicken chain has decided to ditch yet another of its beloved menu items.

After recently eliminating its Breakfast Burrito in favor of a new Hash Brown Scramble — which is also available in burrito-form, by the way — Chick-fil-A will completely discontinue its Chicken Salad Sandwich on Sept. 30, Today reports.

"The decision to remove Chicken Salad from the menu was a difficult one," wrote Chick-fil-A in an email to Today. "We know that many of our customers loved our Chicken Salad, but we have also heard from guests that they are looking for new tastes and fresh flavors on the menu in our restaurants."

Judging by Chick-fil-A’s statement, the sandwich was presumably not as popular as some of the chain’s other offerings, such as its chicken breast sandwiches or nuggets. But the item did have its fans, several of whom took to Twitter to voice their anger, confusion and outrage.

To be fair to Chick-fil-A, the chain originally announced it would remove Chicken Salad from its menu in a Facebook post in late June, though it’s unclear if any official press release was issued. Instead, the post linked to a Chick-fil-A-approved copycat recipe posted on its press site, which outlined the step-by-step process for recreating its signature Chicken Salad Sandwich at home (with Chick-fil-A chicken breasts, of course).

Chick-fil-A is, however, keeping true to its word to introduce “new tastes and fresh flavors” in the wake of Chicken Salad’s retirement. In addition to the Hash Brown Scramble, the chain offered a new Smokehouse Bacon BBQ Sandwich between May and August 2017. And in July, Chick-fil-A began testing Family Style Meals in its Greensboro, N.C., Phoenix and San Antonio markets, with plans to expand should the items prove popular.

A representative for Chick-fil-A was not immediately available to comment.