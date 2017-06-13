You could win dinner with President Trump

Looking to get one step closer to the White House? With a little donation to the president's re-election committee, that just might happen.

Thanks to a new contest put on by the GOP, one lucky winner will be dining with the president in Washington D.C. this month, according to the official Twitter announcement posted Sunday.

The winner will “have the opportunity to be flown out to D.C., meet President Trump, and have your picture taken with him so you can remember this moment forever,” according to the contest entry form.

The contest is raising money for the Trump Make America Great Again committee. For a chance to win, contestants are asked to donate any amount to be automatically entered, although, somewhat confusingly, the fine print states no contribution is required.

The contest winner is set to receive airfare and accommodations along with tickets to attend the Trump Victory Dinner on June 28, a prize package with an approximate retail value of $3000, according to the contest details.

The internet’s reaction has been overall unenthused, with people not missing the opportunity to make jokes and Comey comparisons.

A few Trump supporters are excited about the prospect of dining with the president, however.

This isn’t the first time President Trump and his family have promoted a dine-with-me style contest. Late last year, people had the opportunity to bid on a coffee date with Ivanka Trump, which had an estimated value of $50,000. Proceeds from the auction were slated to benefit brother Eric Trump’s foundation which provides support for initiatives at St Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

If you’re interested in entering the presidential sweepstakes, you’ve got until June 25.