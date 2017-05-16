Chick-fil-A rolls out barbecue chicken sandwich with candied bacon

Grilling season is just around the corner but if you're already craving some barbecue, just head to Chick-fil-A instead of firing up the coals.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain, known for its customer service, announced Monday they're releasing two new menu items for the season, both inspired by a backyard cookout.

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich features grilled chicken with bacon glazed in a brown sugar pepper blend (in other words candied bacon), with Colby-Jack cheese, topped with the chain's zesty Smokehouse BBQ Sauce and served on a Hawaiian style bun. The second offering, Watermelon Mint Lemonade, is spiked with real mint and fresh fruit. It's also available in a diet version.

“We know our customers love the flavors of our grilled menu, and we are excited to offer two items this season that will give them something new to try,” David Farmer, Chick-fil-A vice president of menu strategy and development, said in a press release.

Chick-fil-A doesn't often play around with its menu, so these two new items are a special addition to the restaurant’s usual selection.

“I hope our customers are as excited as I am to get this kind of high quality sandwich at the drive-thru,” said Farmer, who cited America's love of barbecue as a big driver behind the new sandwich.

“Barbecue has wide appeal among Americans, with more than 95 percent of U.S. consumers saying that they like it and nearly one-third saying they eat barbecue or barbecue-sauced items in any given week,” according to Chick-fil-A.

Farmer says the sandwich is “unlike anything on the menu” and Chick-fil-A crafted the lemonade specifically to complement the sandwich.

The Smokehouse BBQ Sandwich starts at $5.59 and has 500 calories while the Watermelon Mint Lemonade starts at $1.85 for a small and has 200 calories. The seasonal items will be available from May 15 through August 19 nationwide.