9 celebrities who make spirits, wine and beer

From rappers to Academy Award winning actors, plenty of celebrities jumping into the lucrative wine, beer and spirits business. With products ranging from pale ales to high-end tequila, here are nine big names making waves in the alcohol industry:

1. George Clooney & Rande Gerber

Amal Clooney's husband is a co-owner of Casamigos Tequila, a small batch, ultra premium tequila grown in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Together with longtime friends Mike Meldman and Rande Gerber, this bespoke spirit was crafted by a master distiller and initially intended only for private consumption as the “house tequila” at its owners’ homes in Mexico. When an opportunity presented itself to share it with the rest of the world, the trio couldn’t resist. But this premium agave spirit isn't cheap. A bottle of Casamigos Blanco starts around $37.

2. The Hanson Brothers

The brotherly trio behind the infectious 1997 pop hit “MMMBop” are now officially “of age” so what better way to celebrate adulthood than by making beer. Founded in the brothers' home state of Okalahoma, Hanson Brothers Beer Company, debuted their flagship beer, MMMHops, a full-bodied, pale ale with a toasted malt signature and hoppy finish in 2016. In keeping with the brothers’ philanthropic nature, a percentage of all beer proceeds are contributed to provide clean water to communities in need.

3. Justin Timberlake

Grammy award-winning pop star and all-around entrepreneur Justin Timberlake launched his own tequila brand in 2009 but later partnered with Don Sauza to appeal to a wider audience. This triple-distilled, premium tequila from Jalisco, Mexico is named for the area code ("901") of Timberlake’s hometown of Memphis, Tenn. Timberlake is an avid promoter of his brand which he prefers served “straight up” so he can enjoy the unique flavor of the 100 percent blue weber agave.

4. Jay Z

This world-renowed rapper, and devoted husband to Beyoncé, made headlines in 2014 when he acquired Armand de Brignac Champagne. The rap mogul really just increased his stake in the company and has been involved with the champagne-maker since its inception circa 2006. Also called “Ace of Spades,” this $300 bottle of champagne started showing up in Jay’s videos following a perceived slight by the manager of Cristal Champagne, which was, at the time, hip-hop’s favorite Champagne brand. Needless to say, Ace of Spade’s has now taken the top spot.

5. Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

Adding further fuel to the super hot trend in rosé wine, Brangelina debuted their very own Provencal rosé, Miraval, in 2012. To produce their wine, the couple partnered with the well-known Perrin family of Chateau Beaucastel in Southern France. The partnership has resulted in critical acclaim for the wine around the world. The stars have also taken an avid interest in the region and were even married on their Provencal estate.

6. Bethenny Frankel

The standout of the “Housewife-preneurs,” Frankel’s Skinnygirl brand has taken the wine and spirits world by storm. What started as a low-cal margarita mix in 2009 that appealed to a primarily female audience, has expanded into a line of vodka, wine and assortment of RTD (that's industry speak for "ready to drink") cocktails. Frankel sold the Skinnygirl cocktail company to Beam Global in 2011 for a rumored $50 million. But the original skinny gal still retained rights to the brand name which she currently uses for a line of weight loss products, low-calorie snacks and workout DVDs.

7. Dave Matthews

The world-renowned South African-American musician teamed up with New Zealand-born winemaker Sean McKenzie in 2011 to produce Dreaming Tree wines. Named for one of Matthews' songs from his 1998 record “Before these Crowded Streets,” this portfolio of wines reflects various winemaking regions of California including the Central Coast and Sonoma County featuring grape varieties such as Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon. All wines have a $15 retail price as well as eco-friendly recycled paper labels, recyclable corks and lightweight bottles.

8. David Beckham

2014 saw the global release of Diageo’s Haig Club Single Grain Scotch Whisky, a partnership between the premium drinks company, soccer phenom David Beckham, and British entrepreneur, Simon Fuller. Haig Club is an innovation from the House of Haig, Scotland’s oldest grain whisky company which has 400 years of distilling history. Packaged in distinctive bright blue bottles, the tipple features a fresh, clean style with notes of butterscotch and toffee that melt into an ultra-smooth taste intended to appeal to whisky novices as well as established fans.

9. Tom Green

The Canadian comedian whose unique brand of humor made him a hit back in the 1990s is back with an eponymous beer. The Tom Green Beer is a project between Green and Beau’s All Natural Brewing Company, a Canadian company specializing in high quality, certified organic craft beer since 2006. The Tom Green Beer is a milk stout with 5 percent ABV and flavors of chocolate and coffee. The beer has a creamy, velvety texture, with a mildly sweet finish.