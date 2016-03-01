5 things you didn't know about peanut butter

Peanuts are responsible for some of America's most-beloved foods. Peanuts and peanut butter makes up the main ingredient for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, and of course, every kid's favorite, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. In fact, Americans love peanuts so much, peanut butter is consumed in 94 percent of American households, the National Peanut Board reports. You may love to eat these delicious (and nutritious) nuts but how much do you really know about them?

Here are 5 things you may not know about peanut butter and the nuts that make it.

1. A whole lotta nuts

It takes approximately 540 peanuts to make a 12-ounce jar of peanut butter. That's a lot of nuts!

2. How do you take your peanut butter?

Creamy, crunchy or smooth? There are so many ways to enjoy your peanut butter but depending on your gender and age you might prefer it differently. Women and children opt for the creamy variety while men prefer chunky, according to the National Peanut Board. Additionally, people living in the East Coast of America favor creamy peanut butter while West Coasters choose the crunchy kind.

3. Makes a great meal

According to the National Peanut Board, the average American child will consume 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before graduating high school.

4. Health benefits

Peanut butter may help lower your cholesterol. According to a study from the University of Florida, peanut butter contains antioxidants and other oleic acid that is helpful in preventing type 2 diabetes and aids in weight loss.

5. Nuts for peanuts

Americans are gaga for peanut butter. The top 10 candy cars manufactured in the contain peanuts or peanut butter and peanuts are also the no.1 snack nut in the country, according to the National Peanut Board.

6. Bonus

What do Founding Father Thomas Jefferson, President Jimmy Carter and singer Luke Bryan have in common? They were all peanut farmers.