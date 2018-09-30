Willie Nelson debuts new song 'Vote 'Em Out' at concert supporting Beto O'Rourke

Willie Nelson debuted a new, politically-driven song during his free concert in support of Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke on Saturday night in Austin.

The 85-year-old star closed out his show with the new single “Vote ‘Em Out,” in which he calls on listeners to take action against candidates they dislike.

“Here’s a new song we’re going to spring on y’all tonight. Take it home with you, spread it around,” said Nelson, before starting the song with lyrics like: “If you don’t like who’s in there, vote ’em out / that’s what Election Day is all about / and the biggest gun we got / is called the ballot box / if you don’t like who’s in there / vote ’em out.”

Although the rally was in support of Sen. Ted Kruz’s opposition, Beto O’Rourke, the lyrics on their own were more a call to vote in general than an indictment of any one candidate.

According to Rolling Stone, O’Rourke appeared at the rally, addressing the crowd by encouraging them to vote for him and even joining Nelson for a rendition of his classic hit, “On the Road Again.”

As previously reported, Nelson received some backlash from conservative fans that were upset that he was throwing his celebrity behind O’Rourke’s candidacy. However, during an appearance on “The View,” Nelson said that he wasn’t upset by the critics at all and even noted that he was surprised as he has never tried to hide his more left-leaning politics from fans in the past.

You can listen to “Vote ‘Em Out” below.